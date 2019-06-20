Terry McPhillips: Soaring season ticket sales such a boost for Blackpool

Terry McPhillips has been hugely encouraged by Blackpool’s season ticket sales and believes the fans have a big part to play next term.

Almost 4,500 season tickets have already been sold, dwarfing last season’s total of just over 1,800.

Following last week’s appointment of Simon Sadler as Blackpool’s new owner, the club looks to be on course to smash its 6,000 sales target for the start of the 2019-20 League One campaign.

McPhillips said: “It’s brilliant to see. It’s what football is all about.

“You look at the Southend game (when the fans returned after their boycott) – it was incredible for the people there, whether that be fans, players or staff ... everyone involved.

“They’ve come back in their numbers since, and they sing their hearts out and give the players that little bit of extra, which is really important.

“Hopefully the players can give that little bit extra back– all for one and one for all – and we can start climbing the leagues.”

If the Seasiders are to make progress from last season’s 10th-placed finish they will require an improved pitch.

It was so bad last season that McPhillips admitted he had to change the way his side played at home.

However, the surface has since been relaid and had its first cut this week. It will be ready for Blackpool’s final pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, July 27.

“It was hugely important to get the pitch sorted,” the Pool boss added. “I think for the last two years, from the end of November onwards the stats will tell you our home form dipped.

“We want to play some football on it and at times that can be really difficult, but it’s being done and it looks good.

“I’m sure it will be much better than in the last couple of seasons.

“It’s probably fair to say we did better away from home in the second half of the season, so a better pitch at home can only help us.”

Pool have so far signed just one player this summer – striker Adi Yussuf from National League side Solihull Moors – but McPhillips is delighted with the capture.

He said: “Adi was a real handful against us in the FA Cup but I’ve also watched him on a number of occasions when I was doing my scouting.

“I’ve only ever seen him do well and I thought he gave our centre-halves a hard time in the two cup games, especially at Bloomfield Road.

“He scored a couple and he was free and available, so we’ve got him now.”

The regionalised draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will be made this evening from 7pm.