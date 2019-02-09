Terry McPhillips seeks three points to kick off Blackpool’s big week

Terry McPhillips admits it is time for his Blackpool side to rectify their home form to kickstart what could be a huge week for the Seasiders.

Blackpool welcome Walsall to Bloomfield Road this afternoon looking for their first home win in five.

Their last three points on home turf came in the 2-1 victory against Charlton Athletic at the start of December.

Should they claim the win, it will be the ideal way to start the month of February with trips to Sunderland and the return game against the Addicks looming on the horizon.

With the next court case in the long-running saga between Owen Oyston and Valeri Belokon fixed for Wednesday, the next seven days could go a long way to determining what happens both on and off the pitch this season.

“We’ve got to get back to winning ways at Bloomfield, it’s as simple as that,” McPhillips said.

“We’ve got a chance to do that on Saturday and hopefully the game will go ahead. It’s a big day for us.

“After the Accrington game was postponed last week, I went to Fleetwood to watch Charlton ahead of what is a big week for us; Walsall at home then Sunderland and Charlton away.

“This first game is a big chance for us to start the week well and then hopefully we can back it up Tuesday-Saturday.

“The last time we played at home we drew 2-2 against Wycombe.

“I think the pitch is a problem for us - it certainly didn’t help in that game although I’m not blaming it.

“It was bad defending from us from the corners that cost us the goals.

“But I thought we played as well as we could have done but a better pitch would have helped us, hence why we’ve been doing a bit better away from home.

“One thing is for sure, we have to get back to winning ways at home.”

Today’s game could present the chance for deadline day signings Matty Virtue and Antony Evans to make their debuts for their new club.

Blackpool enjoyed a positive transfer window, keeping hold of their star players while making five new additions.

“For me it’s exciting,” McPhillips added.

“We brought in five lads in January, plus Nick Anderton coming back, so we’ve been strengthened.

“The new lads bring youthfulness, excitement and goals hopefully.

“Time will tell with all that but with the bits and bobs we’ve seen in training it looks good.”

When asked if those new arrivals will lift the standards among those already at the club, the Pool boss said: “I hope so. Training has been very good so far and there’s real competition for sure now.

“We saw some lads go and we wish them all the best, but the new lads that have come in are youthful and exciting and I’m really hoping they add some goals to us.”