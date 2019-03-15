Terry McPhillips says Blackpool squad still believe in play-off dream

Terry McPhillips insists there is still belief among his squad that Blackpool can make the League One play-offs.

READ MORE: Blackpool confirm Tony Grant as Terry McPhillips' new number two

The Seasiders wasted a glorious chance to claw back some points on Tuesday, when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by sixth-placed rivals Doncaster Rovers.

It leaves McPhillips’ men three points behind, having played a game more and with just nine League One fixtures left, starting at Burton Albion tomorrow.

While the Pool boss accepts it will take something special from his players to finish in the top six, he insists it’s still do-able.

McPhillips said: “We know we’re capable of putting a run together.

“But in the end we’re going to have to go on our best run if we’re going to do anything and get up into the play-off spots.

“We’re kicking ourselves because if we had won those two home games (against Southend United last Saturday and Doncaster), we would be in the play-offs.

“We could have won both too, so it is fine margins but we’ve got a belief and a togetherness in the dressing room.”

Blackpool’s issue in recent weeks has been drawing too many games, sharing the points in six of their last 12 outings.

McPhillips added: “In the end we’re going to have to start winning some games. That’s the job ahead and the lads know that because they’re not daft.

“We had the special game here on Saturday and then it was another special occasion on Tuesday night, but we only got two points from those games.

“We feel that we’re making enough chances to win some of these games, so if we’re going to do anything we have to start winning.

“Hopefully we can find a formula and start doing that.”