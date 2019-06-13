Terry McPhillips says Blackpool can fly high with new owners

Terry McPhillips believes the sky is the limit for Blackpool whoever takes over the football club.

Supporters are still patiently waiting for an update from the receiver Paul Cooper on who will be given the keys to Bloomfield Road.

Simon Sadler is understood to the frontrunner, though Henry Teh has also shown a strong interest.

Either way, manager McPhillips is confident that exciting times lie ahead.

The Pool boss said: “A new owner has got to be a positive because whoever buys the club will surely invest in the club – then the sky is the limit.”

Asked when he expects the new owner to be in situ, McPhillips said: “I’ve not been told a date. Some people are saying it will happen dead quick and some say it’s still some time away.

“Until we’re told different, we’ll just wait and see. But for certain it’s an exciting time.”

The takeover process remains on target, according to the club’s executive director Ben Hatton.

Cooper told The Gazette on arriving at Bloomfield Road that the process was likely to take three to four months.

It’s understood mid-June is the club’s target, meaning an announcement could be made any day.

Bispham-born, Hong Kong-based businessman Sadler has recently set up two new UK-based companies relating to sports – Rose 123 Investments and Lily 123 Investments.

Both are registered to an address in Altrincham, Cheshire, while Poulton-based lawyer Brett Gerrity, who works for the Crown Prosecution Service, is listed as an interested person in both companies.

Rose 123 Investments’ area of business is described as “activities of sports clubs”, while Lily 123 Investments’ is described as “operations of sports facilities and hotels”.

Sadler, 49, attended Warbreck High School and founded Hong Kong-based hedge fund Segantii Capital. Its assets are said to exceed a billion dollars.

Sadler attended the home game against Peterborough United in April and is believed to be keen to keep board members Hatton and Michael Bolingbroke at the club.

Singaporean Teh is said to have fronted a bid alongside UK businessman Tim Williamson.

Teh’s company Global Ports Asia describes itself as an “international developer, management and investment company” with headquarters in Singapore.

It focuses on developing infrastructures linked with ferry terminals, cruise terminals, marinas and airport businesses.

It has been claimed Teh is interested in purchasing Blackpool Airport as well as the football club.

The Gazette understands the group held talks over a buy-out of Blackpool FC while Owen Oyston was still in charge.