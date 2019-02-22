Terry McPhillips revealed as surprise guest for Blackpool Supporters' Trust's general meeting

Terry McPhillips will address fans at Blackpool Supporters' Trust's general meeting tomorrow, it has been announced.

The Blackpool manager will answer any questions from supporters prior to the club's game against Oxford United at Bloomfield Road.

The event will be the first gathering of Blackpool fans since the club officially entered receivership earlier this week, taking control away from Owen Oyston.

"We are very pleased to announce that Terry McPhillips will be at the BST meeting tomorrow," the Trust said.

"Terry will be there for the start of the meeting until approximately 11.15am and is happy to answer fans' questions in the time available.

"For Terry and the team, having the full backing of Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road is long overdue.

"He already knows that we are just waiting in our thousands to return, so let's give him a real Blackpool welcome at the start of this new era for our club."

BST also hopes a number of the club's former players will also be in attendance in what is expected to be a celebratory event.

Other items on the agenda include: a report on last week's court hearing; latest regarding the EFL and potential 12-point deduction; a detailed Q&A to discuss appointment of receiver and; plans for the fans' first game back against Southend United on Saturday, March 9.

The meeting begins at 11am at the Village Hotel and you do not have to be a member to attend.

For those that can't make it, Matt Scrafton will be providing updates from the meeting in a live blog on The Gazette's website.