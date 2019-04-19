Terry McPhillips reminds Blackpool they still have a key part to play in League One

Terry McPhillips knows his Blackpool side can have a huge say in the promotion and relegation picture in League One.

The Seasiders might not have anything left to play for, other than pride, but this afternoon they face a Scunthorpe United side fighting for survival, one point above the drop zone in 19th.

After hosting Fleetwood Town on Monday, Blackpool then make the trip to a Barnsley side competing for automatic promotion.

While McPhillips admits his Pool side won’t be able to make the top six, he believes they’ll have a huge say in what happens at both ends of the table.

“I think it’s safe to say we’re not going to get in the play-offs now and it’s safe to say we’re not getting relegated, but we’ve still got four massive games left,” he said.

“We go to Scunthorpe and they’re down there and fighting for their lives, so we want to be going there and doing well.

“Fleetwood is obviously a massive game, a local derby with the bragging rights.

“Barnsley away, that’s a team who are pushing for automatic promotion and then the Gillingham game is the last game of the season.

“We want to get as many points as we can and perform and get ready for next season.

“You can really affect the league; we’re playing teams near the bottom and the top and a local derby right in the middle.

“I think the lads are looking forward to the games ahead.”

While offers for Pool’s out-of-contract players is still an issue being discussed, McPhillips says his players should use these remaining fixtures to put their best foot forward.

“Football changes very quickly,” the Pool boss added. “You can come in, have a good day and score two and go on to finish the season strongly.

“I think one or two will get a chance now. It will then be up to them.

“But we will pick every team on its merits and pick the strongest team we will think has the strongest chance of winning the game.

“I think most of what we’re looking to do for next season is almost decided. But it doesn’t mean there still isn’t stuff to play for and I’m sure the lads will give it a good go.

“Suddenly you’re thinking ‘wow’, because there’s only four games of the season left and you don’t know how it’s come around so soon.

“Football, like life I suppose, goes really quick and this season certainly has. Before you know it next season will be upon us.

“We are planning and we had a meeting this week with the board regarding players and plans for next season. But I must say things are going in the right direction.

“I’ve got a good idea of what they’re trying to do, it’s about putting things in place.”