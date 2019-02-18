Terry McPhillips remains unsure as to Blackpool’s immediate future

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says he’s still a little in the dark over the next steps for the football club after it was placed into receivership last week.

It’s understood the receiver Paul Cooper is still yet to be formally appointed, despite the High Court giving its approval last Wednesday.

The Gazette was informed the receiver was due to arrive in Blackpool early this week – potentially today – but there’s a possibility that could now be pushed back.

The receiver spoke to McPhillips on Thursday afternoon and The Gazette was told those talks were positive.

However, when asked for how he sees the current situation, the Pool boss said: “I don’t really know because he didn’t really tell me a lot.

“He introduced himself, he was very nice and well-spoken, but that’s all it really was; to introduce himself and say something should happen next week but he didn’t know when.

“Until I actually meet him and go through stuff, there’s not a lot to tell you.

“The plan is for them to come here next week but how early that is I don’t know.

“It could be Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday maybe so I’ll just wait for the phone to ring.”

McPhillips has yet to hear from owner Owen Oyston, who technically is still in charge of the club’s finances until the receiver is officially appointed.

It is understood the 85-year-old left the country in the early hours of Thursday morning, having missed the club’s game at Sunderland on Tuesday and not being present at the High Court for Wednesday’s hearing, either.

He was also not at The Valley for Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic.

“I’ve not heard from Owen, no,” McPhillips said, when probed by The Gazette.

“I’ve spoken to Natalie (Christopher, chairwoman) and she’s not a lot different to me.

“She doesn’t really know what is going on so we’re trying to find out and hopefully we will be better informed by Monday.”

McPhillips and his staff held a meeting with the players ahead of the Charlton game, but he admits there wasn’t a great deal to tell them due to the current lack of information.

“I think we can only tell the players what we know and we don’t know much,” he added.

“We’ve read a bit but the players are better than me because they’re on Twitter and all that. They tell me a thing or two.

“We had a meeting on Thursday but there’s nothing we can do about the situation, we just crack on, stick together, work our socks off and try and stay on this run but win a few more games.”

Speaking about the Charlton result, which extends Blackpool’s unbeaten run to seven matches, McPhillips said: “It’s been a busy week, an eventful week. It’s been a difficult week but a good week.

“There’s been a lot of travelling but we feel we should have more points, certainly on Tuesday when we had a stonewall penalty denied.”