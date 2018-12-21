Terry McPhillips ready to wheel and deal for Blackpool in January window

Manager Terry McPhillips said he might need to “wheel and deal” during the January transfer window and suggested the cash from Blackpool’s cup runs won’t be made available for new players.

Tuesday’s FA Cup win over Solihull Moors has set up a second clash this season against Arsenal, which will bring in much-needed funds.

But it appears the money already raised from Blackpool’s run to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, as well as their televised ties in the FA Cup, will be utilised to keep the club running rather than being allocated for January acquisitions.

Manager McPhillips said: “We’ve been meeting and we’ve got some targets, but we haven’t got a lot of money, that’s for sure.

“We’ll just have to try and work it this way and that way, but it would be nice to bring a couple of new faces in.

“We’ve pretty much had to do with the squad we’ve got. If we can get one or two in, that would be great.

“Of course we don’t want to lose anybody, do we?

“If we can keep the same group, and hopefully keep them fit, as I’ve said before I think we’re a match for anyone.”

Asked how frustrating it was not to have the cash made available, McPhillips replied (after a long pause): “It would be nice to have some money but we haven’t, so we’ll just get on with it.

“We haven’t got time to be complaining. We’ve just got to crack on.

“We’ll remain positive and hopefully we can wheel and deal and bring a couple in who will improve us.”

And when asked if he will be required to move some players out of the club, the Pool boss added: “Possibly, yes.”

Pool have enjoyed success in previous seasons bringing in talent from non-league, such as Curtis Tilt, Michael Nottingham and Harry Pritchard.

But such a route is unlikely to be adopted during the January window, McPhillips revealed.

He said: “That’s for the summer, when one or two become available.

“That market is not really open now because they’re under contract and we certainly haven’t got any money to spend.

“We’ll just have to be clever and wangle a few things, but we definitely want to get a couple of new faces in to freshen up the group.

“I just spoke to a lad and we laughed about the prospect of Arsenal, so of course if you want a chance of being involved in a squad playing Arsenal it’s got to be a bonus.

“But the fact we’re doing well and we’re up there (could attract players) , we just need one or two to help us push on.”

Asked who the player was he had spoken to, McPhillips replied: “No comment. But someone we would know.

“He’s a good lad and if it can happen it would be a good signing for us, but that’s probably just the first conversation.”