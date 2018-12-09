Terry McPhillips provides update on fitness of Jay Spearing and Curtis Tilt

Terry McPhillips provided an update on the fitness of injured duo Jay Spearing and Curtis Tilt following Blackpool's 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic.

Spearing missed his first league game of the season yesterday after twisting his ankle in training on Thursday.

But McPhillips doesn't think the injury is a serious one and even contemplated playing him against the Addicks.

The Pool boss said: “Jay just twisted his ankle a little bit, it’s nothing major. We probably could have pushed him but precaution said no.

“It was sore and swollen, but I think he’ll be fine for (Oxford United) next week.”

Tilt, who wore the captain's armband in Spearing's absence, then hobbled off with a hip injury during the second half and was replaced by Paudie O'Connor.

McPhillips suggested Tilt probably picked up the knock after fouling Lyle Taylor shortly before half time, where - already on a booking - he was fortunate not to receive a second yellow card.

The Pool boss said: “He just opened up his hip a little bit 15 minutes before half time. It probably didn’t do him any favours when he tried to rugby tackle their lad.

“The ref has got that one wrong, it should have been a yellow. But I think he’s been consistent in terms of not sending their lad off either.

“It’s maybe not as blatant as Tilty’s one but it’s nice to get a bit of luck for a change. But I thought the ref was good and was consistent for both. But the first yellow for Tilty was harsh.”