Terry McPhillips provides injury update ahead of Blackpool's trip to Doncaster Rovers

There is no rest for Blackpool following Saturday's impressive 3-0 win against Burton Albion as they prepare to take on Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders go into the game against the side directly below them in the league table in fine form having won their last five games in all competitions.

But they might have to do without Callum Guy and Mark Cullen for the second game running after the injured duo missed out against Burton at the weekend.

However, Pool boss Terry McPhillips isn't anticipating lengthy absences for the pair of them.

“They’re just niggles, so we’ll go again on Monday," he told The Gazette.

"I’d expect them to be available soon. I don’t know when.”

Thanks to Blackpool's comfortable three-goal lead in the second half on Saturday, McPhillips was able to bring off Ollie Turton, Jay Spearing and goalscorer Joe Dodoo as a precaution.

McPhillips added: “I think Ollie felt a bit tight at half time so we told him to go again and then the start of the second half went so well, so that was a no-brainer (bringing him off).

“With Jay, he said he felt a bit tight as well so when you’re 3-0 up and playing well, again it was precautionary.

“Joe had covered some acres so we decided to give him a rest.”