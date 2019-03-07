Terry McPhillips provides fitness update ahead of Blackpool's homecoming clash against Southend

Terry McPhillips has revealed a couple of his Blackpool players have suffered knocks after the midweek win at Accrington but has provided promising news regarding Marc Bola.

While the Pool boss didn't reveal who the two players were, he did say they picked up the knocks in Tuesday night's 2-1 win at the Wham Stadium.

But there is better news regarding Marc Bola, who is thought to be nearing a return after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury he picked up in the draw at Sunderland.

“We’re checking on a couple from the Accrington game," McPhillips said. "It was a physical game and their pitch is not dissimilar to ours, but a bit heavier.

“We got a couple of knocks but they will be assessed before we go training.

“Marc Bola is flying now, so we’re really hoping he will be involved pretty quickly. The quicker we get him back the better.

“If that’s for this Saturday, we’ll see. But there’s the game (against Doncaster Rovers) on Tuesday and then another game next weekend, so we’ve got loads of games coming up. To have him back for those would be a real plus.

“Callum Guy is responding as well, he’s had an injection in. Those two are the closest. Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton still have a bit to do.”

If Bola is fit, McPhillips admits he might consider reverting to a 3-5-2 formation, a system that proved so effective when the Seasiders beat Southend 2-1 at Roots Hall earlier in the season.

“Yes there is a temptation, but we’ll see if Marc Bola is fit," McPhillips added.

“That was the first time we played the wing backs and it was open, it was expansive and it was good.

“We won the game, played some good stuff, scored a couple of good goals so it always has been and always will be an option for us - particularly when Marc is playing.”