Terry McPhillips prepares for Arsenal rematch after Blackpool win 'great cup-tie' against Solihull

A relieved Terry McPhillips praised the spirit of his Blackpool players after they overcame a huge scare to set up an FA Cup third round clash with Arsenal on January 5.

The Seasiders needed extra-time to see off National League Solihull Moors in last night’s televised replay, Jay Spearing sealing the 3-2 win from the penalty spot.

But it was far from straightforward for Pool, who were second best for large swathes of the game against a brave Solihull outfit.

Pool were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes thanks to strikers Armand Gnanduillet and Joe Dodoo, who was forced off injured soon afterwards.

Adi Yussuf’s double took the game into extra-time but Pool will be delighted to set up a rematch with the Gunners, who they tested in the Carabao Cup at the Emirates in October.

McPhillips said: “I’m relieved but I’m also really pleased for the players, the fans and the club to get that great cup-tie that we’ve got.

“Solihull have given us two of the hardest games we’ve had all season, no doubt. They stick it on you and we were never comfortable.

“We went two up, which was good, but they just keep asking you questions and it’s a physical game against them, which we knew it would be. They stick it in the box and they got their goal back before the equaliser at the start of the second half.

“At 2-2 they were the better team but you saw the true character in our lads and there was no way they were going to score again.

“We know we can play better but I think you’ve got to give great credit to Solihull for the way they go about it.

“It was a hell of a game for the TV cameras, a hell of a cup-tie, and to nick it and get Arsenal here at Bloomfield Road is brilliant.”

Despite being two divisions below Blackpool, Tim Flowers’ Solihull side pushed Pool all the way over the two ties and can consider themselves unfortunate to exit the competition.

They’re flying high in the National League and this was only the second time they had been beaten in 17 matches.

McPhillips always knew his Blackpool team were in for a tough night and added: “They’ve got some good players. It’s not like they just lump it and that’s it. The lads up front are a handful.

“(Jermaine) Hylton, who was a sub in the last game, caused you problems. Yussuf causes you problems and (Danny) Wright causes you problems.

“The big lads that go up from the back cause you problems and they ask you questions. It’s a bit like we do when we go big.

“So that’s no problem, that’s what we expected. The lads knew it was no gimme here.

“So to go through after extra-time, it’s a hell of an effort and I’m really pleased for the players who showed great spirit and camaraderie.”