Terry McPhillips plays down rumours linking Blackpool with Yeovil Town winger

Terry McPhillips has played down reports linking Blackpool with a January move for Yeovil Town winger Wes McDonald.

Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting the Seasiders could swoop for the 21-year-old, who McPhillips has confirmed they looked at during the summer.

But when asked by The Gazette if the wide-man was among their targets when the window opens next month, the Pool boss played down the rumours.

He said: “Wes came here in pre-season and we liked him. Last season he did really well for Birmingham U23s.

“He’s a diminutive, quick winger and he’s good lad. He’s got an eye for a goal too.

“But no, not really. We had a chance to sign him back then and to be fair to him he just missed out. It was close as close can be.

“The answer is no, because we haven’t done any work on Wes. I know his agent so I’m not sure where it has come from.

“But he’s a great lad, he’s a good player and I won’t be surprised to see him go on again.”

McDonald signed for Yeovil on a short-term contract during the summer, a deal which is understood to expire in January.

This has alerted a number of clubs to his availability, with Bradford City and Colchester United also thought to be interested.