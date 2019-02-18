Terry McPhillips on the extent of Chris Long's injury and the reason why Jordan Thompson didn't feature at Charlton

Terry McPhillips is confident both Chris Long and Jordan Thompson will be fit and available for selection for Blackpool's next fixture.

Long was forced to be brought off on the hour-mark during Blackpool's 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Thompson, meanwhile, didn't feature at all having suffered with illness the day before.

But McPhillips says it's nothing too serious for either of them.

Speaking after Saturday's stalemate, the Pool boss said: “Longy was just cramping up so we’ll have to look after him a bit.

“Jordan was just ill. He’s actually fine now but we weren’t going to bring him down half-ill. We were on the bus for seven hours as it was.

“He’ll come into contention next week.

"Jay Spearing will also certainly come into contention and I don’t think we’ve picked anything else up bar Longy.

“But he says it’s just cramp, so fingers crossed for next week.”