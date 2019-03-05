Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's crucial win against Accrington Stanley

A delighted Terry McPhillips praised the response of his players from the weekend's drubbing in tonight's 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley.

The Seasiders recovered from back-to-back defeats with three points at the Wham Stadium thanks to Jay Spearing's penalty.

Pool had earlier taken an early lead through Matty Virtue, only to be pegged back my Luke Armstrong's leveller.

But it was the away side who held on to claim the three points to reduce the gap to the play-offs to three points ahead of Saturday's homecoming clash against Southend United.

“We raised our game second half and I thought we just shaded it," McPhillips said.

“Accy are a good side and John (Coleman) has done wonders here and they’ve got some good players here, we knew that.

“It’s the third time we’ve played them this season and they’ve all been close games.

“They play a proper brand of football, they pass the ball. After our goal they caused us problems and they got their goal.

“We had to change it and that improved us. In the second half we were the better side and had more chances and more shots on target.

“Liam Feeney has done really well, played well and then won us the penalty.

“It was a hell of a response to a man from the weekend defeat at what is a really tough place to come.

“It’s a great win and it’s great to get two goals as well. Hopefully it will hold us in good stead for Saturday.”

Pool's winning goal came from the penalty spot in the 81st minute after Liam Feeney had been brought down inside the box in front of the packed away end - and McPhillips believed that made a big difference.

He added: “I don’t think we’ve had a lot of luck and we certainly don’t get the decisions, so I’m surprised we got the penalty.

“It was a blatant penalty but so was the one at Sunderland, so we don’t normally get them.

“It’s right it front of our crowd who were screaming for the penalty, so I really believe it helps.

“He couldn’t not give it with all those fans behind the goal screaming for it.”