Terry McPhillips: New system brings out the best in Blackpool

Terry McPhillips believes Blackpool’s new system allows him to bring out the best in his Seasiders’ squad.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips hails great start to Blackpool's massive week



The Pool boss has opted to use a 3-5-2 formation for the last two games which has resulted in back-to-back wins against Southend United and Burton Albion respectively.

The back three of Curtis Tilt, Ben Heneghan and Donervon Daniels were all in fine form during Saturday’s 3-0 victory against the Brewers, with the Seasiders claiming their 10th clean sheet of the season.

“We’ve gone to this system because it is a strength of ours,” McPhillips said.

“We’ve got lads who can do the wing-back roles, we’ve got centre halves. We’ve got three in the team and Paudie (O’Connor) sitting on the bench who can fit into it perfectly.

“I thought all three of them were superb and then we just turned it on in the second half, that’s what we can do. It’s not like it’s a big surprise, we can do that.

“We’re a match for anyone, but what we’ve got to do is keep it going.”

Blackpool will be looking to continue their impressive form against Doncaster Rovers tonight, the side that sit directly below them in the League One table.

But the Seasiders, who have won their last five games in all competitions, might have to do without Callum Guy and Mark Cullen for the second game running after the injured duo missed out against Burton at the weekend.

However, Pool boss Terry McPhillips isn’t anticipating lengthy absences for the pair of them.

“They’re just niggles, so we’ll go again on Monday,” he told The Gazette. “I’d expect them to be available soon. I don’t know when.”

Thanks to Blackpool’s comfortable three-goal lead in the second half on Saturday, McPhillips was able to bring off Ollie Turton, Jay Spearing and goalscorer Joe Dodoo as a precaution.

McPhillips added: “I think Ollie felt a bit tight at half time so we told him to go again and then the start of the second half went so well, so that was a no-brainer (bringing him off).

“With Jay, he said he felt a bit tight as well so when you’re 3-0 up and playing well, again it was precautionary.

“Joe had covered some acres so we decided to give him a rest.”

Blackpool have already beaten Doncaster this season, having come from behind to win 2-1 in their Carabao Cup second round clash at the Keepmoat in August.

Grant McCann’s side are unbeaten in their last three and drew 1-1 with Barnsley at the weekend.