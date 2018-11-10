Terry McPhillips’ mixed emotions as Blackpool midfielder earns international selection

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips has backed Jordan Thompson to impress should he get his chance on the international stage.

The midfielder received some good news earlier this week after receiving a call-up to Northern Ireland’s senior squad, meaning he will miss at least one Blackpool match.

The 21-year-old, who has already received two caps for his country, will be hoping to gain more game time in their forthcoming double-header against the Republic of Ireland and Austria.

Michael O’Neill’s players will meet the Republic in Dublin on November 15 before concluding their Nations League qualifiers against Austria in Belfast three days later.

McPhillips said: “It’s a bit of a blow for us losing him for the Southend game and I think he’ll miss the Accrington Stanley game in the Checkatrade Trophy on the Tuesday as well.

“We looked after him at Gillingham the other night because he’s played so many games.

“When we put him on I thought he was outstanding, so that looked to have been the right decision.

“You make these decisions and you hope they’re right.

“But we’re delighted for him to get involved and I think one is a friendly, so he might get some minutes on the pitch. He’s a hell of a player.”