Terry McPhillips lauds Blackpool's impressive home form in League One

Terry McPhillips has lauded the home form of his Blackpool side, whose record at Bloomfield Road is up there with the best in the division.

Saturday’s win against Charlton Athletic means Blackpool now have the third best home record in League One, having only been beaten twice on home turf.

Of the 11 games they have played at home in the league, the Seasiders have claimed 21 points thanks to six wins and three draws.

The only sides to beat Blackpool at Bloomfield Road are league leaders Portsmouth, who edged a tight game 2-1, and Bristol Rovers, who took advantage of Pool's tiredness to win 3-0 just three days after their Carabao Cup defeat at the Emirates against Arsenal.

Portsmouth have also claimed 21 points from their home games, but it is Luton Town who lead the home charts with an impressive 29 points from their 11 unbeaten fixtures (nine wins and two draws).

Fellow promotion candidates Sunderland and Barnsley are sixth and seventh respectively.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-1 win against the Addicks, McPhillips had his say on his side's home form.

“That’s pleasing because that’s where your fans come and watch you, it’s your ground, so we want to make it a fortress," the Pool boss said.

“I think most teams coming here know they’ll be in for a tough game.

“I’m really pleased for the players to get back to winning ways, especially here at home.

“I thought the crowd played a good part, even before the winner. They could see the effort of the lads and that we were having a right good go. They got behind us.”