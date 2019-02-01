Terry McPhillips is hoping for added fan power when Blackpool travel to Accrington Stanley

Terry McPhillips believes Blackpool’s large away following at Accrington Stanley could provide the Seasiders with a 12th man.

It was confirmed earlier this week that 1,500 tickets had already been sold for the all-Lancashire clash, but with pay on the gate in operation, there’s a good chance 2,000 will be there in the away ends.

With the continued anti-Oyston boycott, it’s not often Blackpool have been backed by such large numbers in recent years but McPhillips insists the ticket sales haven’t gone unnoticed.

“It means a lot,” the Pool boss said.

“We appreciate the fans that come to the home games and get behind us, but it’s a big stadium if you’ve only got a couple of thousand in.

“At Accy, if we’ve got 1,500 there or more in a smaller stadium and shouting for us it should be a hell of an atmosphere. Their support helps.

“I thought the referee against Wycombe the other night was intimidated by their tactics and their time wasting.

“But if the stadium was full with 18,000 fans and they’re all moaning at the referee for the goalkeeper taking so long to take his kicks, it all helps. The fans can be the 12th man and spur you on.”

Stanley have dropped down the table to 15th in recent weeks, having failed to win – or even score – since Boxing Day.

Having been reminded of that particular stat, McPhillips joked: “It will probably be 0-0, won’t it?

“But no, it’s going to be a great occasion and we’re all desperate to do well and win the game.

“They’ve made the improvements to their ground and they’re still going well in the league and they’re always competitive.

“It’s going to be an occasion on Saturday, we all want to win and I’m sure it will be close. A bit of quality might just win the game for either side, but we’ll see.

“I know their coaching staff well so we’re really looking forward to it. These are the games you want to be involved in, it’s what it’s all about.

“With some new faces in the building as well, it’s exciting times.”