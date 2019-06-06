Terry McPhillips is hopeful of boosting Blackpool FC’s squad

Terry McPhillips says he has some “irons in the fire” as Blackpool continue to look to strengthen for next season’s campaign.

The Seasiders have made just the one signing so far, the capture of out-of-contract Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf.

When asked if any further acquisitions are close, McPhillips told The Gazette: “Yes but what I’ve found is that until it’s signed on the dotted line then it’s never done.

“That’s it, we’ve got some plates spinning but for sure it can all come crashing down. We have got a few in the pipeline but we’ll see.

“The phone has been busy, but I don’t think the agents work at the weekend though!

“We’re trying to sign a few players obviously and as I say, we have a few plates spinning at the moment.”

With Blackpool scoring just 50 league goals last season, it is clear they require further improvements in the forward department.

But with loanee Ben Heneghan returning to his parent club Sheffield United, there is also a gap that needs to be filled in the centre-half positions.

“We’ve got some spaces left up front and we’ve certainly got some spaces left at centre-half,” McPhillips admitted.

“They’re the priorities but we’re just looking for good players in general.

“You are always wary you might lose one or two before the season starts and we have to be mindful of that and be ready to get replacements.

“You’re competing against many others and even teams in the division below and spending quite a lot of money now.

“It’s hard, it’s competitive, but we’ve got the pull now of the fans coming back and the town uniting which is so positive.

“People like Blackpool, people like to come here and it becomes more of an attractive proposition now.”

Curtis Tilt is one of those players who is likely to attract interest from other clubs, with the defender having just one year remaining on his contract.

Fellow League One side Portsmouth are thought to be interested, with manager Kenny Jackett identifying Tilt as a possible replacement for Matt Clarke who is expected to join Brighton and Hove Albion.

Rotherham United are also reportedly among those who are keen for the centre-back, who was the subject of serious interest from Ipswich Town last season.

A £1m asking price was slapped on the 27-year-old by former boss Gary Bowyer, but that figure is likely to be lowered this summer due to his contractual situation.

“I think there’s going to be interest, and I don’t think it’ll just be Tilty - there will be others,” McPhillips said.

“We just cross those bridges when they come and see what happens, but be ready with replacements if needed.”