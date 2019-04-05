Terry McPhillips: I'd have settled for this position but Blackpool should have more points

Terry McPhillips admits he would have taken Blackpool’s current league position had he been offered it when he took over from Gary Bowyer.

But that’s not stopped the manager wanting more and claiming Pool should be closer to the play-offs.

With six games remaining, the Seasiders are eighth and six points adrift of sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers.

McPhillips said: “You probably would have taken this at the start of the season, especially when you put the cup runs into the mix as well and being here for the game when all the fans came back.

“So it’s a yes from that point of view but you can’t do that in football, I’m afraid.

“We’re actually disappointed we haven’t got more points.

“The last three home games are all winnable, and if you add two points to each of them we’ve got six more.

“And if you look back to draws we got early on –Walsall away, Shrewsbury away – we came away really disappointed from both of them, and at Sunderland we were robbed. But everyone has their sob stories.”

With Pool making the trip to runaway leaders Luton Town tomorrow McPhillips admits it will be tough to make the play-offs – but he and his players won’t give up.

“We’ve probably got to win five of our last six games,” the Pool boss added. “Doncaster have a superior goal difference and we have to go to Luton, so we’re realistic.

“But I think if we play the way we did at Bradford (where Pool won 4-1), then Luton are in for a really tough game. I don’t think they will want to play us.

“They’re on a magnificent run and they’re used to winning games.

“It’s a tight ground and there will be a good crowd. They’re going to be expecting their team to win, so we’ve got to try to spoil the party.”

The Seasiders will be looking for an improved display, having been fortunate to snatch a late point in the 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle.

McPhillips said: “We seem to be getting into a habit of scoring really late goals.

“We didn’t play as well as we would have liked but I think the spirit is there for everyone to see.

“It makes it feel like a win when you equalise so late.

“We’re desperate to get a win now at Bloomfield for the fans because they’re really getting behind us.

“I went to Accrington on Wednesday for their game against Sunderland and it reminded me of our game there.

“Our fans were well better than Sunderland’s, although those Mackems aren’t quiet.

“Our fans have been loud for us and very supportive, which we appreciate.”