Terry McPhillips hoping for a home draw for Blackpool in FA Cup first round

Terry McPhillips is hoping for a home game for Blackpool when the draw for the first round of the FA Cup is made on Monday.

The draw, which is made on BBC Two at 7pm, will include the 48 teams from League One and Two for the first time.

The Seasiders, who exited the competition at the first round stage last year after being shocked by non-leaguers Boreham Wood, will be ball number 4.

“We want a home draw, that’s really important to us,” McPhillips told The Gazette.

“We got a bit of luck with the Arsenal draw and we could do with a bit of luck with this too, so we’re looking forward to that on Monday.

“It’s the FA Cup, it’s got the magic so you’re not resting your players for that one. You’re picking your best players, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s one of the oldest competitions in the world, and personally, for me, I love the competition and we will be doing our damnest to win whoever we play against.”

The first round is scheduled for the weekend of November 9 with each winning club picking up £36,000.