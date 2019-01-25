Terry McPhillips hints at one more Blackpool signing before deadline

Terry McPhillips has hinted Blackpool could do more business in the final week of the transfer window after all.

The Pool boss had previously suggested Monday’s loan signing of Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen would be the Seasiders’ last piece of January business unless a star player was sold for big money.

But following Ryan McLaughlin’s departure to Rochdale, McPhillips said he might look to bring in another player to bolster his attacking options, with Blackpool having failed to score in five of their last seven outings.

“You never know in this game, do you?” the Pool boss said. “So maybe there might be one more.”

Asked what he would be looking for in any potential signing, McPhillips replied: “To help us score a goal.”

McLaughlin was confirmed as a Rochdale player on Wednesday, Pool’s League One rivals paying a five-figure fee for the defender.

While the cash coming Blackpool’s way is not believed to be substantial, it is expected to cover the fee the Seasiders themselves paid to sign the full-back from Oldham last summer.

McPhillips believes the move is one that suits both parties and hinted others could head out.

He added: “Ryan wants to play and he hasn’t had as much of an opportunity here as he would like.

“He’s trained ever so well. He just didn’t get the opportunities he wanted.

“He wanted to play but, like a couple of others, hadn’t played as much as he wanted.

“Possibly one or two more might want to do that and seek football elsewhere.”

McPhillips was again asked whether the club had received bids for any of its players.

While he expects there to be interest towards the end of the window, McPhillips said that as far as he is aware the club has yet to receive any firm bids.

The Pool boss added: “I can only go off what I’ve been told and it’s a no.

“I would expect it to change. I imagine there will be some cheeky bids for the players that have done really well.

“But it’s football, isn’t it? Anything can happen.”

McLaughlin looked set to join Scottish side St Mirren earlier this week, having signed the paperwork for a six-month loan deal, but then Dale made a last-minute cash bid.

The 24-year-old made just 11 Blackpool appearances and started only one League One fixture.