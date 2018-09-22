Terry McPhillips happy to earn point despite 'bad day at the office' against Luton

Terry McPhillips says Blackpool's performance against Luton Town in today's 0-0 draw was probably the worst they have played during their 10-game unbeaten run.

MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 0-0 Luton Town

The Seasiders weren't quite at the races at Bloomfield Road this afternoon yet still managed to keep the Hatters at bay.

Mark Howard was in fine form once again in goal for Blackpool, keeping his sixth clean sheet of the season.

“No we didn’t (deserve to win it), McPhillips said.

“First half particularly they were the superior team and our goalkeeper played really well.

“But I thought we improved second half as we normally do but we didn’t do enough to score a goal. It was a bit more like us though.

“Our decision making wasn’t quite there. This was probably the worst we’ve done in this unbeaten run.

“First half was the worst we had played and yet we still come out with a point and a clean sheet. That’s a positive.

“We’ve also moved up a place in the league and that’s another positive. We’ve got no new injuries as far as I know either.

“I couldn’t see the first half performance coming personally because of the way they have been training and their patterns of display.

“We did do better in the second half so credit to them. But on a really bad day at the office, we haven’t lost.

“I think Luton play a certain style of football. They’ve got a big budget for this league, they’re a big club, they’ve got some good players and they play good football.

“We didn’t quite get to grips with it first half but second half we did better.

“It’s just life, isn’t it? Sometimes you have a good day at the office, sometimes you have a bad day.”