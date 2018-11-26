Terry McPhillips hails great start to Blackpool's massive week

Terry McPhillips says Blackpool’s thrilling win over Burton Albion sets them up perfectly for this week’s crucial double header.

READ MORE: Joe Dodoo on that scissors kick

The Seasiders earned their fifth straight victory in clinical fashion on Saturday, seeing off Burton 3-0 at Bloomfield Road thanks to goals from Armand Gnanduillet, Jordan Thompson and Joe Dodoo.

There is no let-up for McPhillips’ men, who travel to South Yorkshire tomorrow to take on a Doncaster Rovers side directly below them in eighth before Friday’s televised FA Cup second- round clash at Solihull Moors.

“It’s a great start to a big week,” McPhillips said. “We go to Donny now and I know that will be a hard game. I know them quite well as I’ve seen them a lot.

“They’ve got some good forward players and we won there in the Carabao Cup, but we’ve won five on the bounce so we go there full of confidence.

“I think we’ll make a couple of changes but I’m looking forward to it.”

The Seasiders remain outside the play-offs on goal difference, with Charlton Athletic occupying the final spot having also picked up three points at the weekend.

Despite Blackpool’s impressive league position and form, McPhillips is refusing to get carried away.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get in the play-offs on Saturday but you can’t do anything about anyone else’s results.

“We can only do what we can do,” the Pool boss said, when asked if Blackpool can compete for a play-off spot.

“We’re on the fringes of the play-offs with a game in hand, which is at Sunderland, and the squad is healthy and fit.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks but they’re coming back. It’s exciting times.

“I’m the same as Gary (Bowyer, Pool’s previous boss) – it’s one game at a time. You never know what is around the corner in football, do you?

“So if we can keep this squad fit and well, and we don’t lose anybody, we’ll be a match for anyone. Who knows?”

Pool claimed the three points on Saturday thanks to a quickfire 10-minute salvo at the start of the second half.

McPhillips added: “We didn’t do so well in the first half against Burton, which is not like us.

“But when we’ve not been at it first half we normally produce in the second half.

“We were electrifying at the start of the second half. We were powerful with our front two after being so-so in the first half.

“We were a real handful. They were quality goals and we were clinical, so I’m really pleased.

“We’ve got some good players. We weren’t playing at full pelt but we managed to turn it on in the second half.

“We had to do better – we talked about that at half-time.

“With the form we’re in, we knew we could do better and we did. We did it quickly too and the goals were superb.”