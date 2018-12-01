Terry McPhillips glad to get second chance after FA Cup scare at Solihull Moors

Terry McPhillips was pleased his Blackpool side managed to survive a scare at Solihull Moors and put their name in the hat for the third round of the FA Cup - despite being forced to settle for a replay against the non-leaguers.

READ MORE: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from FA Cup second round stalemate at Solihull Moors

The Seasiders lived dangerously at times in last night’s televised second round clash, but they managed to hold out for a 0-0 draw at Damson Park.

Having struggled to get to grips with the National League outfit in the first half, Pool improved in the second period and had chances to win the tie outright on the night.

But as it was, the two sides settled for the stalemate, which will see them take on one another for a second time a week on Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to be in the draw for the third round, firstly, and it’s good to get a clean sheet,” McPhillips said.

“Listen, it’s a tough place to come to and that’s probably why it got picked for the TV game.

“They’re flying high in their league and they do keep a lot of clean sheets, I think the same sort of number as us, so it was always going to be tough.

“I thought we did better second half and we made their goalkeeper make some really good saves - he played well for them.

“They were always a threat and we had to make some vital blocks. I thought all three of the centre halfs made at least one vital block each.

“It was tough, it was a hard game. Their front two are a handful and they’ve got some good players. They’ve got some good players who can play.

“They’re on good form, they don’t concede many, they’re dogged and they have some good players. Their front two in particular are a handful.

“They threatened our goal, so in the end it’s probably a fair result and we now go back to Bloomfield Road and see what happens there.”