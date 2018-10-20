Terry McPhillips delighted with Blackpool's clinical touch in AFC Wimbledon win

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips was delighted with the clinical touch his side showed in their hard-earned 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon.

Defenders Curtis Tilt and Marc Bola were on the scoresheet as the Seasiders claimed their fourth league win of the season, extending their unbeaten run in League One to 10 games in the process.

They had to be at their defensive best to hold onto the clean sheet though, their seventh of the season, with Tilt and Donervon Daniels in fine form to deal with Wimbledon's aerial bombardment.

While admitting his Blackpool side weren't at their free-flowing best, McPhillips was delighted to get that all-important victory.

“It’s a massive win and another clean sheet," he said.

“I thought we were clinical. It was a game of few chances at either end but we were clinical and had the better chances.

“They were always knocking at the door and they’ve got the big lad up front. They got bigger and bigger and we got a bigger at the end as well to counter that.

“They work their socks off, they work so hard and they give a great effort. If you look at their previous games where they’ve lost, it’s usually by one goal.

“So they’re well organised and hard to get past. It’s probably the least chances we’ve created but we have been clinical.

“But it’s a great win, a clean sheet and it looks like we haven’t picked up any injuries, so I’m delighted. We'll look forward to Tuesday now."

The first goal, which came after just eight minutes, appeared to go straight in from Jay Spearing's corner but replays have shown Tilt got the last touch on the goalline.

It means the centre back, whose opener was doubled by Marc Bola in the dying minutes, has now scored three goals this season and two in a row.

“We’ve looked at it back and it’s definitely Tilty’s, it’s off his shin I think," McPhillips added.

“But it wasn’t in before he touched it, so he goes level with three goals and he’s the joint top goalscorer now.

“The second, Marc does ever so well.

“I thought he made a brilliant tackle earlier on, but for the goal he’s won the ball on the halfway line, drove on and smacked a shot in.”