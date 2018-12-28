Terry McPhillips’ confidence in Blackpool’s ability

Terry McPhillips remains confident Blackpool can turn around their current slump in form if they maintain their performance levels.

The Seasiders are now seven points adrift of the League One play-offs after three straight defeats.

But that’s not to say Pool, who face AFC Wimbledon away omorrow, have performed poorly.

McPhillips’ men delivered a spirited display against Rochdale on Boxing Day but eventually succumbed to a 2-1 defeat, conceding the winner a minute from time, having played for more than an hour with 10 men.

But the Pool boss says he isn’t concerned about the Seasiders’ current form and remains confident they will be able to turn it around.

McPhillips said: “That’s football. We didn’t get what we deserved against Rochdale.

“I’m not saying we should have won but with the circumstances in which the game unveiled itself we should have got at least a draw.

“I thought we started very good and had waves of attacks.

“Obviously should have had a penalty (for a challenge on Armand Gnanduillet by keeper Brendan Moore). But it just wasn’t our day.

“It’s another real tough game for us at Wimbledon. But if the lads are as honest as they were at Rochdale and keep having a go, it will turn round and we’ll start winning games again.”

Pool have had to do without injured Curtis Tilt and Ollie Turton for the last few games, with Tilt nursing a knock to his hip while Turton continues his recovery from a hamstring strain.

But McPhillips is confident the injuries aren’t too serious and believes neither player is far from returning.

“It’s touch and go for Tilt. He just needs to improve a little bit,” the Pool boss added. “We’ll assess him again and fingers crossed he’ll be back for Wimbledon.

“Ollie is close, very close. Again it will be how he reacts to the work he’s done. He’s a big miss for us so the sooner he is involved the better.”

Fellow defender Donervon Daniels missed Pool’s defeat at Spotland on Wednesday for personal reasons.