Terry McPhillips challenges Anderton, Long and Mafoumbi to build on big performances at Portsmouth

Terry McPhillips has challenged a trio of Blackpool players to build on their impressive performances at Portsmouth and produce consistent displays.

Christoffer Mafoumbi kept a clean sheet and made some vital saves as he came into the side in place of the injured Mark Howard for the 1-0 win at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Nick Anderton was also in fine form in the centre of defence on his first appearance since August, having recently returned from a loan spell at Accrington Stanley.

And striker Chris Long came off the bench to net the winning goal on his debut for the Seasiders, just two days after joining from Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

McPhillips praised all three players but also called on them to produce such performances on a regular basis.

The Pool boss said: “The goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet against the team top of the league, so I’m delighted for him.

“They’re in that position because they’re better than anyone else. They do score goals and create chances.

“I thought Nick Anderton, in his first game back from his loan spell, was fantastic. He was outstanding for us and you can see the loan has done him the world of good.

“If he keeps playing like that he will stay in the team every week.

“To bring Chris Long off the bench was the plan. It was a cunning plan because he always scores against Portsmouth!

“He was never going to start because I think his last start was November but he was always going to get on whatever happened.

“Obviously he’s gone on and scored the winner, which is a great start for him.

“Now he, like Nick and Chris in goal, have got to build on it.

“It’s not a case of, ‘Oh, I’ve done my bit today’. You’ve got to do that next week, the week after and after, and build some consistency.”

Blackpool now turn their focus to Saturday’s game against Shrewsbury Town, who travel to Bloomfield Road fresh from upsetting Championship side Stoke City in Tuesday’s FA Cup replay.

The Seasiders, meanwhile, will be looking to produce back-to-back wins for the first time since November and put an end to their poor form for good.

McPhillips added: “It’s definitely better when you’re winning, I know that because we haven’t been winning lately. To come to Portsmouth and win is a real confidence boost for everybody.

“We now look forward to the game at home to Shrewsbury.”

Blackpool might have to do without Nathan Delfouneso for Saturday’s clash against the Shrews after the forward came off with a hip injury at Fratton Park.

However, McPhillips is hopeful that Ollie Turton and Curtis Tilt could come back into the frame, having both been out injured in recent weeks.