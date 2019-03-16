Terry McPhillips calls on Blackpool players to follow Liam Feeney’s example

Terry McPhillips has labelled Liam Feeney as the “model pro” after the winger’s resurgence in form for Blackpool.

The 32-year-old has struggled at times for the Seasiders this season following his move to Bloomfield Road at the start of the season.

But, following a brief spell out of the team, Feeney has starred for Blackpool in recent weeks and is now having a major impact on games on a regular basis.

“I have to give him great credit for the way he has gone about it,” McPhillips said.

“He didn’t even make the squad not that long ago, but the way he has trained and conducted himself, he’s been a model pro.

“He’s backed that up by winning the penalty at Accrington but it wasn’t just that, he tortured them all night.

“He’s hit form at just the right time for us and I think we’re going to need some others to do that.

“It would be nice to say one of our players has scored twice in a game. We’ve got players capable of that.

“I think we’ve got a stronger squad than we did before the transfer window with the players we’ve brought in, but now they’ve got to prove it for us.”