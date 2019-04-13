Terry McPhillips bemoans Blackpool's bad luck after home defeat against Peterborough United

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips bemoaned Blackpool's misfortune with the officials after they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to play-off chasing Peterborough United.

Marcus Maddison's goal two minutes before the break split the two sides as Blackpool slipped to a disappointing defeat at Bloomfield Road that all-but ends their own top-six hopes.

However McPhillips believes there was a clear handball in the lead-up to the decisive strike, which referee Peter Wright and his officials failed to spot.

The Pool boss said: “The first goal is massive, isn’t it?

“It was a difficult pitch to play on but I thought it was handball in the lead-up to their goal, so we’re not getting any luck that’s for sure.

“I thought the fourth official has got to join in, but he didn’t. I never heard him anyway.

“We can all see it, it was clear. We had a perfect view of it. It’s not just hit his hand, he’s controlled it and that started the move.

“Could we have defended the move a bit better? Yes. But there was also a big bobble in there and that’s hard to account for, but I certainly don’t think the referee does us any favours.

“It was a scrappy game and we’re just disappointed we haven’t won at Bloomfield Road again.

“There wasn’t much in it but we changed the shape in the second half and I thought we looked better and threatened a little bit without creating a great chance.

“I don’t think there was much in it. It was two teams close to each other in the league and that’s a great win for them but we’re really disappointed.

“We still put them under pressure and you always fancy us for a late goal, because we always threaten it. But I don’t suppose you’re going to do that every game."