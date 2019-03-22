Terry McPhillips believes Gary Bowyer reunion is an extra motivation for Blackpool’s players

Terry McPhillips admits Saturday’s reunion with former boss Gary Bowyer may hand extra motivation to his Blackpool players.

Bowyer, now in charge at Valley Parade, was responsible for signing a large chunk of Blackpool’s current squad.

It has been suggested by some that could help Bradford City, as Bowyer will have the inside track on the Seasiders.

McPhillips believes it could even work the other way, with Bowyer’s former charges now wanting to get one over him.

“It will be strange because I’ve only ever sat in the dugout with him, I’ve never gone against him before in the professional game. So it will be something different,” McPhillips said of Saturday’s reunion.

“They will have a big crowd and they’re desperate for the points, as are we, so it will be a good occasion.

“Gary was responsible for signing a lot of these players in the dressing room and they’ll all want to do well against him. It all adds up to a good occasion and an important game.

“I haven’t spoken to Gary since he took the job. I spoke to him two days before, but I think it’s probably right we haven’t spoken since because we knew this game was coming up.

“We’re trying to second guess each other and do something different to what is expected, but in the end, it’s 11 v 11.

“It’s a massive game for both teams and I’m sure it will be a good game. Apart from Saturday, we wish him all the best. I do believe he’s the right man to galvanise people and motivate them.

“First and foremost he is a good friend and former work colleague, so we’ll have a drink after the game come what may.”

Tomorrow’s match-up in the dugouts between Bowyer and McPhillips has been described as the master against the apprentice.

“I’ve never thought about it like that but I suppose it could be described as that, yes,” McPhillips added. “It is going to be a bit surreal.”

Pool could be boosted by the return of Ollie Turton, Curtis Tilt and Callum Guy who have all returned to training. Mark Howard has undergone successful surgery.