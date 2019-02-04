Terry McPhillips backs new arrivals to drive Blackpool forward

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips is hoping youthful enthusiasm rather than experience could be the key to success in the second half of the Seasiders’ League One campaign.

McPhillips brought in Antony Evans and Matty Virtue during last week’s deadline day, two players aged 20 and 21 respectively.

Their arrivals came after the loan signings of 19-year-olds Elias Sorensen and Nya Kirby earlier on in the window.

McPhillips insists he’s more than happy to rely on the youngsters and says he won’t be afraid to chuck them in at the deep end.

“We’re probably going to have to go with enthusiasm and youth,” the Pool boss said.

“Yes, Under-23 football is different to league football – it’s a bit tippy, tappy and all that – but I really do believe that these lads are the right types that are going to make an impact. It’s exciting.

“Time will tell, but I think we’ve made two great additions there to the squad in Evans and Virtue on deadline day.

“We’ve got younger, yes, but I think that youth brings enthusiasm.

“Elias and Nya showed their enthusiasm the other night (in the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers) and these two young lads are desperate to play league football, hence why they’ve come.”

Blackpool’s scheduled game against Accrington Stanley at the weekend fell foul of the recent weather after the frozen pitch at the Wham Ground failed an inspection early on Saturday morning.

The Seasiders were due to be backed by around 2,000 supporters but the game was postponed at 9am on Saturday.

A 10.30am pitch inspection had originally been arranged but that was brought forward due to the overnight temperatures being much colder than forecast.

McPhillips’ men are now not in action until next Saturday when they welcome Walsall to Bloomfield Road.

“We’re disappointed that the game has been called off, but we fully understand the reasons why,” the Pool boss said.

“I know everybody was looking forward to the match because we were due to have a really strong away support.

“Hopefully that remains the case when the game is rearranged.

“Our focus now turns to preparing for the home game against Walsall next weekend.

“We’ll have a full week of training and a chance to get our new signings, Matty Virtue and Antony Evans, settled in.”

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Accrington said: “Stanley’s game with Blackpool is off.

“Referee Rob Lewis has inspected the pitch and said, despite the covers and the hard work from staff and volunteers during the week, it’s unplayable due to the freezing weather overnight.

“Anyone who bought a ticket for today’s postponed game and who can’t come to the rearranged game will be reimbursed. Check the website early next week for details.”

Chairman Andy Holt revealed that, at the time of the postponement, the temperature on the pitch was -5 and said there was “no hope” of it unfreezing before 3pm.