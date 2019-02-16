Terry McPhillips backs Blackpool players to overcome any points deduction

Terry McPhillips says he has every confidence his Blackpool side would be able to stave off the threat of relegation even if they were deducted 12 points.

The Seasiders are currently eighth in the League One table, just six points off the play-off places.

However, with the appointment of a receiver approved by the courts earlier this week, the possibility of the EFL implementing a deduction is currently looming over the club.

The EFL will consider the matter at their next board meeting on March 6, but as it stands Blackpool are 14 points ahead of the relegation zone.

Even if the Seasiders were to find themselves embroiled in a battle to retain their third tier status, McPhillips – who is still very much focused on reaching the top six – is confident they would stay up.

“I don’t think I even have to give a message to the players about the play-offs, they were disappointed against Sunderland on Tuesday because we felt we had dropped two points,” he said.

“We’ll have a meeting and talk about the situation and then move on quickly.

“If we got the points deducted we’d be a couple of points above the relegation zone.

“But I’ve always got great confidence in these lads. They’re a great bunch, they’re great to work with and they’re honest with some talent.”

McPhillips is now five months into his role as the club’s permanent manager, having taken over following a successful interim period in charge.

Having previously worked as assistant under Gary Bowyer, the Pool boss insists he’s enjoying the role despite all the off-the-field uncertainty.

“I’ve definitely gone a bit greyer but I sort of knew what to expect because I had already been here under Gary,” he said.

“He’s the reason why I came to the club in the first place because I knew the politics; people in football know what certain clubs are going through.

“Then I found myself taking the team on a temporary basis and, in the end, because of the size of the club and the history, I couldn’t say no to the job.

“It’s been eventful and we’re definitely busy, but it’s been good.”

The Blackpool players must put aside any concerns they might have as they travel to the capital to take on play-off rivals Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks, who Blackpool have already beaten this season at Bloomfield Road, sit in fifth, eight points ahead of the Seasiders having played a game more.

McPhillips added: “That was a hell of a win for us at Bloomfield, it was a great game. A tough game as well.

“We’re confident we can go anywhere and get something. We’re hard to score past so we need to keep that going.

“I think we have brought in some players who can help us score goals, so we’ll see.”