Terry McPhillips appointed permanent Blackpool manager

Terry McPhillips has been appointed Blackpool’s new manager after overseeing just one defeat in nine games as temporary boss.

The 49-year-old was given the role on an interim basis following Gary Bowyer’s shock resignation just one game in to the new season.

Since then, McPhillips has won four, drawn four and lost just once.

He has agreed a 12-month rolling contract.

The former Halifax Town forward has previously been academy director at Crewe Alexandra.

He also played for Northampton Town and Nantwich Town during his playing days.

He was a youth coach at Blackburn Rovers, before becoming Bowyer's assistant when he took over as manager at Ewood Park.

He spent two years in the job from 2013 until his departure from the then Championship club in 2015.

In 2016, he became chief scout at Bloomfield Road before taking on the assistant manager’s job after Richie Kyle joined to work with the FA.