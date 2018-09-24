Terry McPhillips anxious to add goals to Blackpool side

Terry McPhillips stressed his desire to get more goals out of his team after Blackpool endured their fourth 0-0 stalemate of the season.

Blackpool have enjoyed a fine start to the League One campaign, with Saturday’s goalless home draw with Luton Town elevating them to eighth place.

But McPhillips, who has presided over a 10-game unbeaten run, believes their position could be even better had they shown more of a clinical touch.

The Seasiders have conceded just five times in nine league games but have scored only eight.

“We need to score more goals, that’s for sure,” McPhillips said. “But our record of clean sheets is probably the best in the league.

“We haven’t scored against Luton. We only scored one last week (in the win at Plymouth), so scoring goals is a problem.

“We’re still in the market for a striker if we can get one. If we can get one who can stick the ball in the back of the net we will do better.”

The Seasiders were second-best for much of Saturday’s game but McPhillips’ men managed to cling on for their sixth clean sheet.

McPhillips’ only defeat since replacing Gary Bowyer was in his first game in charge against Portsmouth.

He added: “The run we’ve been on has been great and I’ve got to give the lads a lot of credit for the effort they have been putting in.

“Even against Luton in the second half you saw great effort. We just didn’t produce the quality we expect.

“I’m delighted to take the job. As it was going along I couldn’t really say no, could I? When it eventually got offered to me I had to take it.

“I’m really enjoying it but we’ve got to start scoring more goals, especially here at Bloomfield Road, and winning some more games. That will take us further up the league and into the play-offs.

“I’m not enjoying my sore throat every Saturday and Tuesday. It takes me until Tuesday to get it back and then I lose it again.

“The buzz of the games – being the ultimate decision- maker over who plays and what subs come on – is really enjoyable. I’ve loved it and long may that continue.”

Blackpool have confirmed Fin Sinclair-Smith had joined Northern Premier Division side Marine on loan for 28 days.

The 18-year-old had been named on the bench for every League One game before Saturday but has yet to make his league debut.

His only game-time has come in the Checkatrade Trophy, including an appearance off the bench in the draw at Macclesfield Town this month.

Blackpool’s League One fixture at Gillingham, scheduled for a week tomorrow, is to be rearranged for a later date.

The Kent club is to undertake emergency work on the pitch at Priestfield Stadium.