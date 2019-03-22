Terry McPhilliips has positive talks with Blackpool board about next season

Terry McPhillips has revealed positive talks have already taken place with Blackpool’s new board about putting plans in place for next season.

It is almost a month since Ben Hatton, Michael Bolingbroke, Ian Currie and Tim Fielding took the reins at Bloomfield Road.

While their initial job was to get the club back on a stable footing for the post-Oyston era, manager McPhillips says discussions have now been held on new contracts, recruitment and improvements to the Bloomfield Road pitch.

The Pool boss said: “We’ve had a couple of meetings. The board are very busy but I must say they have been very good.

“Everything we’ve asked for they’ve given us, even though we don’t ask for a lot. They’ve got their hands full getting everything into place. The pitch does need sorting out for next season, so we need to get things in place now.

“We’re coming up to the end of the season and we need to think about who’s coming, who’s staying and what new players are coming in from the outside.

“We’ve presented to them what we’ve got, who’s out of contract, who we want to keep and stuff like that. There will be another meeting to rubberstamp what does actually happen.

“I don’t think it can be left until July because all of the best players will have gone by then.

“So we’ve got a list of targets, like you always have. Not that they’re going to cost millions of pounds – they’re realistic targets. Hopefully we can get some of those over the line.”

Myles Boney, Donervon Daniels, Jimmy Ryan, Nathan Delfouneso and Chris Long are all out of contract this summer.

Several other players’ deals end after this season and the club has the option to extend them by a further 12 months.

The board are also busy looking to make improvements off the field, which McPhillips knows is hugely significant.

“The communication is brilliant, very professional,” he added. “They’ve helped us, so we’ll try our best to help them and give them as much information as we can.

“They want to do better and they want to make improvements, get the pitch and ground up to scratch and hopefully do something with Squires Gate (the training ground) as well.

“If all that happens it will be a better place to come to and I think people will want to come here.

“Players will want to come here and players we want to retain who are out of contract might want to stay. It’s not rocket science.

“I’ve spoken to one or two who are out of contract about staying.

“I’ve said before, I think lots of people love Blackpool Football Club for their own reasons. It’s not because of Squires Gate or the Bloomfield Road pitch – it’s just got something unique.

“Now the fans are back it’s an exciting place to be.”