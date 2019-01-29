Ten goals not enough for hungry Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet

Armand Gnanduillet may have reached double figures for Blackpool this season but the striker insists he is not satisfied with his goal return.

The 26-year-old broke his seven-game goal drought to net his 10th of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Coventry City.

The Frenchman has now matched his season’s best, having also scored 10 in 2015/16 with Chesterfield and Stevenage. But with 18 League One games remaining, starting at home to Wycombe Wanderers tonight, he is hungry for more.

Gnanduillet said: “I hadn’t scored in a month. My last league goal was against Charlton in December. I want to score as many goals as I can, so I was a little bit frustrated but I had one chance at Coventry and I’m glad I took it.

“I don’t have a target for the season. I just want to score the most I can. If I can give assists as well, then I will. I’m not happy with 10 this season – I want more.

“I will keep working hard in training and doing what I’ve been doing since I’ve come back to the club.

“I wasn’t happy I had gone so long without scoring. If I can’t score I will look to get assists and that’s what I did. But I’m pleased that run is over – as a striker you want more goals than assists.”

Gnanduillet’s first goal in six weeks came after Blackpool brought in two new strikers in Chris Long and Elias Sorensen.

Fellow frontman Mark Cullen was loaned to League Two Carlisle United on Monday but Gnanduillet still has plenty of competition.

Asked if those new signings forced him to up his game, Gnanduillet responded: “No, not really. We just need players. We need strikers, midfielders and defenders, so if they’re coming and will make me better, then they are welcome.

“Longy scored on his debut, which I got the assist for, so we’re here to help each other.

“I’m not the type of guy who will be unhappy if I’m not playing.

“Of course I want to play, but I have to show in training and in the games why I want to play.

“They will have the chance to play and score. Longy has scored already and Elias will score as well.”

Gnanduillet’s goal was an impressive finish, the striker seeing off the attentions of a defender before producing a clinical low finish with his weaker foot.

“This is my first goal with my left foot for Blackpool,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for for a long time. I hope more will come.

“It wasn’t an easy finish but it was a very good pass from Tilty (Curtis Tilt), so I just had to finish it.”