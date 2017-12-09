TEAM NEWS: Vassell and Robertson return for Blackpool

Kyle Vassell and Clark Robertson have been ruled fit enough to start Blackpool's league game against Rotherham United today.

The duo, who have been out injured in recent weeks, come into a Blackpool side that is missing Ollie Turton with a dead leg.

Ollie Turton has been ruled out with a dead leg

Andy Taylor replaces him and takes the left-back spot.

Rotherham, who have lost their last three league games on the spin, are without their top scorer Kieffer Moore through suspension.

The Millers are 13th in the League One table, one spot below Blackpool.

Blackpool: Allsop, Mellor, Aimson, Robertson, Taylor, Spearing, Ryan, Longstaff, Daniel, Solomon-Otabor, Vassell

Subs: Williams, D'Almeida, Cooke, Philliskirk, Quigley, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Rotherham: Rodak, Ihiekwe, Wood, Ajayi, Emmanuel, Towell, Vaulks, Williams, Mattock, Ball, Clarke-Harris

Subs: O'Donnell, Cummings, Onariase, Forde, Wiles, Yates

Referee: Mark Heywood