TEAM NEWS: Steve Davies starts in Blackpool's Checkatrade Trophy clash

Trialist Steve Davies starts for Blackpool tonight in their Checkatrade Trophy group stage clash against West Bromwich Albion U21s.

READ MORE: Draw with Rochdale felt like defeat admits Blackpool goal hero Jordan Thompson

The striker has been training with the club since the start of September and played 90 minutes in Blackpool's 2-1 Lancashire Senior Cup win against Wigan Athletic last week.

The 30-year-old free agent, who is able to play on non-contract terms, was released by Rochdale at the end of last season.

Elsewhere, Donervon Daniels makes his first start since returning from his three-match suspension, partnering Paudie O'Connor in the centre of defence.

Blackpool have made 10 changes in total from Saturday's 2-2 draw against Rochdale, with Ollie Turton the only survivor.

The likes of Christoffer Mafoumbi, John O'Sullivan, Ryan McLaughlin and Joe Dodoo are being given a chance to stake a claim for a spot in the first-team.

Harry Pritchard also returns after missing the last few games through injury.

Youth team defender Will Avon is named on the bench.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, McLaughlin, Daniels, O'Connor, Turton, O'Sullivan, Pritchard, Nottingham, Dodoo, Cullen, Davies

Subs: Boney, Heneghan, Avon, Taylor, Guy, Feeney, Gnanduillet





West Brom U21s: Bond, Leko, Tulloch, Bradley, Howkins, Wilding, Meredith, Burke, Azaz, Healy, Harmon



Subs: Morton, Soule, Clayton-Phillips, Barry, Griffiths, Delaney, Ashton





Referee: Paul Marsden