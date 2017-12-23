TEAM NEWS: Seasiders much changed for trip to Charlton

Ben Williams is in line to make his league debut for Blackpool as one of five changes to their side for today's trip to Charlton Athletic.

Williams, who was brought in on a free transfer during the summer, replaces Ryan Allsop who drops down to the bench.

The 35-year-old has made three appearances in cup competitions but has yet to appear for Blackpool in League One this season.

Elsewhere, Andy Taylor, Sessi D'Almeida, Danny Philliskirk and Armand Gnanduillet also come into the side.

It means Jay Spearing, Sean Longstaff, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Nathan Delfouneso drop down to the bench.

The raft of changes comes at a time where Gary Bowyer is desperately trying to turn around Blackpool's miserable recent form - which has seen them lose three league games on the spin.

They have also picked up just one win from their last nine games.

Charlton, meanwhile, remain sixth in League One despite losing their last two games.

Charlton: Amos, Dijksteel, Konsa, Sarr, Dasilva, Jackson, Aribo, Marshall, Reeves, Magennis, Best

Subs: Phillips, Lennon, Lapslie, Kashi, Dodoo, Ahearne-Grant, Hackett-Fairchild

Blackpool: Williams, Mellor, Tilt, Robertson, Taylor, Ryan, D'Almeida, Cooke, Daniel, Philliskirk, Gnanduillet

Subs: Allsop, Anderton, Spearing, Longstaff, Delfouneso, Solomon-Otabor, Quigley

Referee: John Busby