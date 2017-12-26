TEAM NEWS: Pool make two changes for Scunthorpe clash

Gary Bowyer has made two changes to his Blackpool side for this afternoon's Boxing Day clash against Scunthorpe United.

Sean Longstaff and Nathan Delfouneso come into the side in place of Callum Cooke and Andy Taylor.

Sean Longstaff replaces Callum Cooke in Blackpool's midfield

Meanwhile Dolly Menga replaces Viv Solomon-Otabor on the bench.

Ben Williams keep his spot in goal after making his league debut for the Seasiders in the 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Scunthorpe, who beat Southend United 3-1 on Saturday, currently sit fourth in the League One table.

Graham Alexander's side, who have made one change to their team for today's game, have won four of their last six games.

But the Iron have a dismal record against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, having not won there in 17 years. The last time they were here in January 2016 they were thrashed 5-0.

Blackpool: Williams, Mellor, Robertson, Tilt, Daniel, D'Almeida, Ryan, Longstaff, Delfouneso, Philliskirk, Gnanduillet

Subs: Allsop, Taylor, Anderton, Spearing, Cooke, Menga, Quigley

Scunthorpe: Gilks, Townsend, Wallace, van Veen, Morris, Hopper, Adelakun, Holmes, Goode, Burgess, Sutton

Subs: Watson, Ojo, Madden, Lewis, Novak, Church, Butroid

Referee: Ross Joyce