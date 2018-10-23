TEAM NEWS: Marc Bola misses out through injury as Blackpool take on Scunthorpe United

Saturday's goalscoring hero Marc Bola misses out through injury tonight for Blackpool's League One clash against Scunthorpe United.

The left back, who netted his first professional goal during Blackpool's 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon, picked up an ankle injury on Saturday.

He's replaced by Michael Nottingham, who is set to start at right back with Ollie Turton moving over to left back.

Harry Pritchard drops to the bench, with Liam Feeney taking his spot on the wing.

Blackpool will be looking to extend their exemplary midweek record, which has seen them all four of their Tuesday night games in league and Carabao Cup.

Tonight's opponents Scunthorpe have lost three of their last four games and wasted a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

They make one change to their line-up from that defeat.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Nottingham, Daniels, Tilt, Turton, Spearing, Guy, Thompson, Delfouneso, Feeney, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Heneghan, O'Connor, O'Sullivan, Pritchard, Dodoo, Cullen

Scunthorpe: Alnwick, Clarke, Borthwick-Jackson, McArdle, Ojo, Humphrys, Dales, Perch, Goode, Burgess, Colclough

Subs: Flatt, Horsfield, Lewis, Thomas, Sutton, Butroid, Ugbo

Referee: Thomas Bramall