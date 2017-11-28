TEAM NEWS: Key duo miss Blackburn clash through injury

Kyle Vassell and Curtis Tilt have failed to recover from hamstring injuries for tonight's Lancashire clash against Blackburn Rovers.

The duo, who were both subbed off during the 0-0 draw against Fleetwood Town on Saturday, are replaced by Nathan Delfouneso and Nick Anderton respectively.

Vassell is also a big miss for the Seasiders

Anderton's inclusion means he is starting just his third league game of the season.

Colin Daniel, who was also brought off against Fleetwood with a dead leg, is fit enough to start.

Blackburn, who have won three games in a row in the last seven days, are fifth in the League One table. They make two changes to their line-up.

Blackpool are currently 10th having gone three games unbeaten, drawing their last game 0-0 with their Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

Blackpool: Allsop, Turton, Mellor, Aimson, Anderton, Spearing, Ryan, Longstaff, Solomon-Otabor, Daniel, Delfouneso

Subs: Williams, Taylor, D'Almeida, Cooke, Philliskirk, Menga, Gnanduillet

Blackburn: Raya, Nyambe, Downing, Mulgrew, Williams, Bennett, Smallwood, Whittingham, Dack, Antonsson, Graham

Subs: Leutwiler, Caddis, Ward, Evans, Harper, Nuttall, Samuel

Referee: Andy Madley