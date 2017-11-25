TEAM NEWS: Jimmy Ryan returns to face former side Fleetwood

Jimmy Ryan comes into Blackpool's team to face his former side Fleetwood Town in this afternoon's Fylde coast derby.

The 29-year-old, who made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, is the only change Gary Bowyer has made to his starting line-up from the side he named in the 1-1 draw against Gillingham.

The only players to miss out for Blackpool are Clark Robertson, Jim McAlister and Mark Cullen who are all out injured.

Fleetwood, who line-up in a 3-5-2 formation, have made five changes from the side that lost 4-2 at Walsall on Tuesday night.

Ashley Hunter, Aiden O'Neill, Elohor Godswill Ekpolo, Markus Schwabl and Baily Cargill all drop out of the first 11.

Nathan Pond, George Glendon, Wes Burns, Jack Sowerby and Devante Cole are the five to come in for the Cod Army.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Pond, Bolger, Bell, Burns, Glendon, Sowerby, Dempsey, Cole, Hiwula

Subs: Neal, O'Neill, Maguire, Hunter, Schwabl, Nadesan, Cargill

Blackpool: Allsop, Mellor, Aimson, Tilt, Turton, Spearing, Ryan, Longstaff, Solomon-Otabor, Daniel, Vassell

Subs: Williams, Taylor, D'Almeida, Cooke, Delfouneso, Menga, Gnanduillet

Referee: Oliver Langford