TEAM NEWS: Blackpool unchanged for Gillingham clash

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has opted to name an unchanged side for tonight's league clash against Gillingham.

The Seasiders got back to winning ways on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Peterborough United courtesy of Kyle Vassell's first-half effort.

It was Vassell's first appearance since returning from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of action for the previous four fixtures.

Ollie Turton continues at left back with Kelvin Mellor on the right.

Jimmy Ryan returns from a knock to take his spot on the bench in place of Danny Philliskirk.

Gillingham are unbeaten in their last three games, winning two of them in a spell of form that has seen them climb out of the League One relegation zone.

Blackpool: Allsop, Mellor, Aimson, Tilt, Turton, Spearing, Cooke, Longstaff, Daniel, Solomon-Otabor, Vassell

Subs: Williams, Taylor, D'Almeida, Ryan, Menga, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Gillingham: Holy, O'Neil, Zakuani, Hessenthaler, Martin, Ogilvie, Parker, Clare, Byrne, Wilkinson, Eaves

Subs: Nelson, Wagstaff, Nugent, Oldaker, List, Chapman, Cundle

Referee: Darren Drysdale