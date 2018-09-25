TEAM NEWS: Blackpool make FIVE changes for QPR Leauge Cup clash

Terry McPhillips has made five changes to his Blackpool side for tonight's League Cup third round clash against QPR.

Michael Nottingham comes into the side at right back, replacing Ollie Turton, which is the only change to Blackpool's back five from Saturday's 0-0 draw against Luton Town.

Callum Guy, who impressed off the bench at the weekend, starts in midfield alongside Jay Spearing and Jordan Thompson - replacing John O'Sullivan.

There is a new-look front three, with Ryan McLaughlin, Joe Dodoo and Armand Gnanduillet replacing Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Feeney and Mark Cullen.

Former Blackpool men Bright Osayi-Samuel, Grant Hall and Alex Baptiste are starters for QPR, but there is no place in Steve McClaren's squad for Joe Lumley.

The Hoops, who are 16th in the Championship, have made nine changes from Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Nottingham, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Spearing, Guy, Thompson, McLaughlin, Dodoo, Gnanduillet

Subs: Mafoumbi, Turton, O'Connor, O'Sullivan, Feeney, Delfouneso, Cullen

QPR: Ingram, Hall, Cousins, Scowen, Baptiste, Smith, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Wszolek, Kakay, Hamalainen

Subs: Brzozowski, Goss, Oteh, Owens, Smyth, Dalling, Omar

Referee: Tim Robinson