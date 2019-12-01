'Talk about a turnaround!': Blackpool fans relieved to avoid FA Cup upset after 3-1 victory against Maidstone United

Nathan Delfouneso scored two of Blackpool's goals
Nathan Delfouneso scored two of Blackpool's goals
Share this article

A Nathan Delfouneso brace helped Blackpool come from behind to seal their spot in the hat for the FA Cup third round draw with a 3-1 victory over Maidstone United.

Here's what Pool fans had to say about today's result: