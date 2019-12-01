'Talk about a turnaround!': Blackpool fans relieved to avoid FA Cup upset after 3-1 victory against Maidstone United Nathan Delfouneso scored two of Blackpool's goals Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A Nathan Delfouneso brace helped Blackpool come from behind to seal their spot in the hat for the FA Cup third round draw with a 3-1 victory over Maidstone United. Here's what Pool fans had to say about today's result: HUGE transfer stories from Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland and Ipswich Town as Championship club eyes Mark Robins - League One and Two gossip Blackpool 3-1 Maidstone United: Nathan Delfouneso at the double as Seasiders avoid FA Cup upset