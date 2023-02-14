Swansea City v Blackpool: Live updates from South Wales
Blackpool make the long, long trip down to South Wales today to take on Swansea City.
For those that aren’t making the 528-mile midweek round-trip, you can follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Swansea City v Blackpool - live updates
Key Events
- LIVE: Swansea 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders now four points adrift of safety
- Pool without a win in their last 13 league games
Blackpool head to South Wales without as many as 10 players, with nine out injured and Gary Madine serving the second match of his four-game suspension.
There is better news regarding Curtis Nelson though, with the defender returning to training after missing the weekend draw with Rotherham with a groin strain.
“There’s a big opportunity to play in front of our home fans and perform really well,” Russell Martin’s Matt Gill said.
“I think on the whole, performances have been good. We just need to make sure we turn those performances into results.
“I think there’s an eight-game period now between now and the international break for us to get closer to the play-offs and to turn performances into results.
“We need to make sure the performances are at the level of the Watford, Burnley, Sunderland games and avoid those moments in games where we’ve given away teams goals when we’ve been on top.
"It will be a tough game, they’re fighting for their lives. They have had a really experienced manager come in, and a really good guy.
"It will be tough, but the onus is on us at home and we need to make sure it is a dominant performance and we turn that into a result."
“We want to win the game. We know how important it is for the club and for me to get a win.
“Just wishing it isn’t going to make it happen though, so we need to do our work which we’re going to do in terms of our analysis of Swansea, who are a good side.
“They keep the ball and they will have a lot of possession, but it will be nice travelling back to Blackpool at 10pm with three points.
“They’re a possession-based team and they will make it difficult for you, but we’ve got to try and make it hard for them.
“If we have to catch them in transition…we have our way of scoring goals, just like they have theirs.
“They are a very good footballing team and keep the ball as well as anybody in the league, but they make mistakes and it’s goals that count, not possession.”
Curtis Nelson is fit and available again after missing the weekend draw against Rotherham United with a groin strain.
That gives McCarthy a difficult choice to make at centre-back, where both Callum Connolly and Jordan Thorniley performed well against the Millers.
Elsewhere, Gary Madine serves the second match of his four-game ban for the straight red card he was shown during last week’s 2-2 draw against Huddersfield.
Madine is one of TEN players missing at this moment in time, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Tom Trybull, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all out through injury.
As for Swansea, they’re hoping to have defender Joel Latibeaudiere back available after he missed the weekend defeat to Sheffield United with a calf strain.
Liam Walsh and Cameron Congreve are both in contention after featuring for Swansea’s Under-21s on Monday.
The relentless nature of the Championship continues tonight with Blackpool facing a long trip to Swansea City.
Mick McCarthy’s side will have been disappointed to take just two points from their back-to-back home games against relegation rivals Huddersfield and Rotherham last week.
Blackpool, who are without a win in their last 13 games, are now four points adrift of safety, albeit they have two games in hand on Cardiff City.
The Seasiders are expected to be without as many as 10 players against the Swans, but McCarthy remains upbeat despite the dire injury situation.
Geoff Eltringham is the man in charge. He’s refereed 16 games so far this season, dishing out 57 yellow cards and two reds.
He last officiated the Seasiders for the 0-0 draw against Sheffield United last season.