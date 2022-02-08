The Seasiders remain unbeaten in the league in 2022

Supercomputer predicts where Blackpool, Millwall, Swansea City and Birmingham City will finish in the Championship ahead of midweek games

The Seasiders head to the Ricoh Arena tonight looking to maintain their unbeaten start in the league to 2022.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:09 pm

A win this evening could prove pivotal for Neil Critchley's side, who are currently five points adrift of the play-offs.

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:

1. Fulham - 94 points

The Cottagers are unsurprisingly predicted to remain in first place come the end of the season.

Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth - 83 points

Despite their recent poor form, Scott Parker's side are still forecasted to achieve automatic promotion.

Photo Sales

3. QPR - 77 points

This would represent a superb season for Mark Warburton's side, who continue to go under the radar.

Photo Sales

4. Blackburn Rovers - 76 points

Tony Mowbray's side are on course to finish in the play-offs according to the latest data.

Photo Sales
SeasidersSwansea CityBirmingham CityMillwallBlackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 6