Supercomputer predicts where Blackpool, Millwall, Swansea City and Birmingham City will finish in the Championship ahead of midweek games

A win this evening could prove pivotal for Neil Critchley's side, who are currently five points adrift of the play-offs.
Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:
1. Fulham - 94 points
The Cottagers are unsurprisingly predicted to remain in first place come the end of the season.
2. Bournemouth - 83 points
Despite their recent poor form, Scott Parker's side are still forecasted to achieve automatic promotion.
3. QPR - 77 points
This would represent a superb season for Mark Warburton's side, who continue to go under the radar.
4. Blackburn Rovers - 76 points
Tony Mowbray's side are on course to finish in the play-offs according to the latest data.